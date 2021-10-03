Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog ‘thinks’ his family adopted a kitten just for him, netizens agree

Published on Oct 03, 2021 02:46 PM IST
The image shows the dog and the cat on a couch.(Twitter/@weratedogs)
By Trisha Sengupta

If you are someone who loves watching the various videos showcasing dogs, then here is a clip that may leave you very happy. This video not only showcases an adorable doggo but also a very cute kitten. Chances are, you will end up watching the sweet video more than once.

The video is shared on the Instagram page We Rate Dogs. “This is Guinness. He thinks his family adopted a kitten just for him. 14/10 nobody tell him otherwise,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show the dog and the cat sitting on a couch. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video to see what it shows.

The video has been shared about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 59,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared various comments while reacting to the post, most agreeing with the cute dog’s thoughts.

“How could we tell him otherwise when that's clearly the truth,” wrote an Instagram user. “He protecc, he not attacc, he love that kitty to the moon and bacc!!” posted another. “That is clearly his kitten,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts about the video?

