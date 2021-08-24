Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Doggo goes for grocery shopping, falls for rubber duckies. Here’s what happens

“Puppy wants duckies, puppy GETS duckies,” commented a Reddit user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 10:56 AM IST
The image shows the little doggo out for grocery shopping.(Reddit)

If you’re looking for content that can make you smile then this little doggo out for a shopping spree is what you need to see today. A video shared on Reddit shows the doggo sitting inside a shopping cart and requesting for an item to its human. The clip is bound to make you say aww many times.

The recording starts with a shot of the doggo looking intently at something. The camera pans out to show that the items are some yellow rubber ducks. As the human gives a pack of ducks to the doggo, it’s priceless expression is all you need to brighten up your day.

Take a look at the video:



Shared some seven hours ago, the clip has amassed over 2,700 upvotes and many reactions. People couldn’t stop gushing at the doggo and requested its human to give him all the rubber ducks he wants. Many also pointed out how cutely the doggo requested for the ducks.

“You give that little guy a duck right now! Absolutely adorable,” said a Reddit user. “Puppy wants duckies, puppy GETS duckies,” commented another. “Dog: yes that’s mine,” wrote a third while trying to voice the doggo’s probable thoughts.

What do you think of this clip?

