Doggo takes care of baby bunnies till rabbit mom comes back. Watch

There are several videos all over the Internet that show some sweet bonds of friendship between animals, no matter what species they belong to. These unconditional friendships in the animal world makes people feel hopeful and puts a smile on their faces. Just like this one video that has been posted on Instagram that involves a cute dog and some bunny rabbits.

The video opens to show quite a few baby bunnies inside of a playpen. A dog can be seen sitting and watching over the cute little creatures until their mother comes into the frame as well. The mother rabbit and the dog are friends and the former thanks the latter by booping noses with her. “She won't take her eyes off them for even a second,” reads the text insert in this cute animal video that helps one understand what exactly is happening.

The caption that this video was shared on Instagram with, reads, “It’s amazing to see how loving some pets can be to each other. What a protector! When mama bun touches noses with the puppy I lost it, magical!” There is a good chance that this video will make you go ‘aww’ and that too, several times.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram around four days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring the doggo’s responsible lookout for the baby bunnies. It has also received more than 88, 200 views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “This video made my day.” “So cute together,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Wow, that dog is extremely well-mannered.”

