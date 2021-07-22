Doggo trying to finish obstacle course is most of us on Thursdays. Watch viral clip

If you are someone who finds it hard to power through the week despite of chanting motivational quotes and starting your day with too many cups of coffee, then this clumsy doggo may just be your spirit animal. Shared on Twitter by Rex Chapman, a video showing the doggo trying to complete an obstacle course will not only make you laugh out loud but also make you say ‘okay that’s me’.

The recording starts with the doggo’s human guiding it through an obstacle course. The pup obliges until it reaches a low bar. As the video goes on, the doggo tries to jump over the bar but ends up falling flat on its face. However, that’s not all.

Take a look at the video to see what the pooch does:

Shared on July 21, the clip has amassed over 2.5 million views and several comments. While many related a bit too much with the doggo’s condition, others couldn’t stop laughing at the poor pooch. Many simply showered the comments section with encouraging words and heart emojis.

“I fail to see the problem here. I give him 11 out of 10 points, 10 for completing the course plus one for style,” wrote a Twitter user. “I don’t know which is funnier the owner’s chuckle or the dog’s refusal to get up after falling,” commented another.

“That’s me trying to get through the week. I've finally found my spirit animal,” said a third. “Can we all just take a moment to appreciate how many laughs this sweet, clumsy pup has brought to many today!” expressed a fourth.

Did this doggo bring a smile to your face too?

