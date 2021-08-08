Doggo who had a ‘lot of things to do’ did this instead. Watch

You have a lot of work to do for the day. However, without completing your chores you procrastinate and end up taking a nap. Is this a situation that seems all too familiar to you? Then chances are you’ll relate to the video of this doggo. The clip may also end up wining your heart with its cuteness.

“What do you have to do today?” reads the caption shared along with the video on Instagram. The video opens to show a cute dog looking at the camera while holding a toy in its mouth. A text appearing on the screen reads, “I had a lot of things to do today.”

We won’t give away too much what the video shows, so take a look:

The video, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered nearly 8,800 likes. People had a lot to say about the video.

“I love naps too,” wrote an Instagram user. “You live a busy life,” expressed another. “Sounds like me for sure,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

