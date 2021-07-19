Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. 'Doggo Van Gogh', say netizens

The clip ends with Secret sitting next to the finished painting that has a pawprint signature from the artist herself.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 08:21 PM IST
The image shows Secret with her creation.(Instagram/@my_aussie-gal)

Remember the sweet, talented Australian shepherd Secret who won hearts with her dancing video? She is back to showcase another one of her talents and this one involves a paintbrush and a canvas. Shared on the doggo’s Instagram page, the video has grabbed much attention and may leave you wishing to give the fluffy one lots of cuddles.

“Secret drew a sunflower! Or maybe it’s a daisy? We’ve been having a lot of fun working on painting different shapes and brush strokes lately, and she’s getting to the point where she can make recognizable shapes on her own without targets,” reads the caption. The video starts with Secret drawing a yellow flower while holding the brush in her mouth. The clip ends with the doggo sitting next to the finished painting that has a pawprint signature from the artist herself.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on July 18, the clip has garnered over 1.7 lakh likes and several reactions. People couldn’t stop showering the talented pooch * with *praise. While many expressed that Secret should paint more pieces, others said that they would definitely buy the doggo’s art. Secret’s canine friends also shared their comments of appreciation.

“I’ve already seen some dogs do paintings but this tops everything,” wrote a doggo friend. “O... M... G... She's the sweetest and most talented dog on this planet!” commented an individual. “Doggo Van Gogh,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this doggo’s art?

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. 'Doggo Van Gogh', say netizens

