Doggo’s adorable reaction to the word ‘hungry’ makes this an awesome video

Pets have ways of their own to communicate with their hoomans, especially when it comes to being fed, or wanting treats or asking to go out for a walk. This adorable pooch is no different.

A delightful video shared on Reddit shows the dog reacting adorably to the word ‘hungry’. In fact, the clip is so cute, people on Reddit are demanding that the doggo be fed immediately.

“Are you ‘hungry’?” says the caption shared along with the video that’s posted on Reddit’s aww subreddit. Watch the clip below and let it win your heart:

Shared some 20 hours ago, the video has collected over 22,000 upvotes and tons of comments.

“He's too adorable,” wrote a Reddit user. “Get that dog some food and some pets,” shared another.

“Ha-ha! Our cats do similar if you mention "chicken, rice and peas". Its like the "rice and peas" on the end makes it legit that there's going to be chicken!” added a third talking about their own pets. “Feed the damn dog already!” posted a fourth.

What do you think about the video?