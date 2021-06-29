Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Doggo's meeting with favourite Disney character is all you need to see today

People loved the cute doggo’s excited tail wagging and adorable behaviour after meeting its favourite character.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The image shows the doggo meeting Stitch.(Reddit)

An adorable clip of a service doggo meeting its favourite character Stitch from the Disney series Lilo and Stitch has been melting many hearts online. The clip shared on Reddit is bound to give you the perfect aww-worthy moment to make your day much brighter.

The recording starts with the doggo approaching the person wearing the Stitch costume. As the video goes on, the super excited doggo just forgets how to dog and shows some adorable excitement upon seeing its favourite character.

Take a look at the video:

Shared almost eight hours ago, the video has accumulated over 5,100 upvotes and several reactions. People loved the cute doggo’s excited tail wagging and adorable behaviour after meeting its favourite character. Many couldn’t stop gushing at how wholesome the whole clip was.

“He’s so excited he doesn’t know what to do. 10/10 that’s a good boy,” wrote a Reddit user. “Love, love, love this!” commented another.

“Beautiful moment. The best two minutes that I spent today,” said a third.

What do you think of this adorable interaction?

