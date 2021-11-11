Doggos take on 'sab gussa karte hai' trend, videos go viral on Instagram. Watch

“Sab gussa karte hai, main ghar chhod ke jaa raha hu ”. Does this sound familiar to you? If yes, then you can give yourself a pat on the back as you are conversant with the latest of Instagram Reels trends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The audio is Mayur Jumani’s version called the “90s kid remix”. He uses Tesher’s hit number ‘Jalebi Baby’ in addition to a dialogue from an old Dhara Oil advertisement.

Several reels have gone viral where this audio has been used by dog parents to show their fur babies in their cutest fits when they're sad about being scolded.

If you think a Shih Tzu dog is cute, wait until you see an angry Shih Tzu! This Instagram Reel posted on October 27 shows the pooch getting a pat on its hand for doing something wrong.

Soon, we get to see that it has packed its bags and is walking out through the door.

Get yourself a dose of cuteness here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With above 57,000 likes and 1.9 million views, this reel keeps getting popular.

Up next is this reel posted on October 20, featuring a cute Labrador puppy called Buddy. The dog puts its paws on a bed and slowly leaves with a sad face. “I am leaving home,” reads the caption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After this, the dog drives away with a lot of attitude, holding the steering wheel.

Watch the clip here:

The video has garnered more than nine lakh plays and above 82,000 likes already.

Lastly, a cute Beagle does the same as it climbs down a flight of stairs. “Bye Hoomans,” reads the caption to the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch it below:

With 2.3 million views, this goes more viral by the minute.

How many 'aww's did you let out?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON