Dog's constant barking saves owner from black mamba snake, netizens are stunned

A dog in South Africa proved its bravery by defending its owner from a dangerous mamba snake that was hiding under the couch. A man in Escombe, Queensburgh, thought it was weird that his Rottweiler was pushing him away from his couch, one he sits on every afternoon. As the dog started barking at the back of the couch, the owner eventually realised something might be wrong.

South African snake catcher Nick Evans posted about this encounter in a Facebook post. He said after the owner had exposed the snake, he grabbed his dog and ran from there. He further added, "I cannot tell you how many calls I get where people phone me while their dog is attacking the snake, resulting in a dead snake and at least one dead dog. I suppose panic takes over. The way this gentleman in Escombe reacted was exactly how one should react if a snake is encountered, and if you have dogs. NEVER let your dog out to kill a snake for you, it often ends badly for the dog too. Unfortunately, dogs do usually find the snake before their owners, and many of the times it's too late to do anything."

Take a look at his post here:

This post was shared on March 8. Since being posted online, it has been liked over 1,000 times. Many have even reacted to the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Oh, what a good read!!! Hope the doggie got a treat from his owner. So glad all animals are safe! Woohoo props to the owner." Another person wrote, "Amazing!! Animals are so awesome!" A third person posted, "Wow. Well done to the Rottie. And the quick-thinking owner."

