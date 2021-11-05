Dogs engage in yawning duel. Watch video for your daily dose of cuteness

In today’s edition of paw-some videos that may make your day brighter, here is a clip showcasing a yawning duel between two very cute dogs.

The video is share on the official Twitter handle of WeRateDogs. It shows two pooches named Jake and Izzy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is Jake and Izzy. They are having a yawning duel. And the first shot has been fired. Both 12/10 this could get ugly,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the clip that may leave you giggling:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 54,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

A few also shared pictures of their pets:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON