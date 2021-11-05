Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dogs engage in yawning duel. Watch video for your daily dose of cuteness

Here is a clip showcasing a yawning duel between two very cute dogs - playful pooches named Jake and Izzy.
One of the dogs who engage in a yawning duel as its ‘hooman’ holds it. (twitter/@dog_rates)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 12:11 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

In today’s edition of paw-some videos that may make your day brighter, here is a clip showcasing a yawning duel between two very cute dogs.

The video is share on the official Twitter handle of WeRateDogs. It shows two pooches named Jake and Izzy.

“This is Jake and Izzy. They are having a yawning duel. And the first shot has been fired. Both 12/10 this could get ugly,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the clip that may leave you giggling:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 54,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments. 

A few also shared pictures of their pets:

What are your thoughts on the video?

dogs
