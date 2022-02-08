Home / Trending / Dogs react to human freezing their favourite toys. Watch hilarious video
trending

Dogs react to human freezing their favourite toys. Watch hilarious video

This video that was posted on Instagram shows how two dogs react when their human freezes their favourite toys.
A screengrab from the video that shows two doggos' reactions when their human freezes their favourite toys.&nbsp;(instagram/@lifewithkleekai)
A screengrab from the video that shows two doggos' reactions when their human freezes their favourite toys. (instagram/@lifewithkleekai)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:05 PM IST
Copy Link
BySohini Sengupta

The videos that show hilarious moments between humans and their pet dogs or cats are always a fun watch. This video that was shared on Instagram shows exactly that kind of a moment where two dogs have a moment of bonding with their human, but with a hilarious twist. The human freezes their favourite toys!

The video opens to shoot two adorable pooches. The person recording the video shows their favourite toys - a toy hamburger and a toy broccoli. Through text inserts in the video, it is revealed that these toys will soon be frozen in order to see how these two fur babies react. The toys are then put into two boxes and put in the freezer, after which they come out completely frozen and stuck in the ice.

The dogs are, of course, quite surprised to see what has happened to the toys and are unable to understand what to do now. Their expressive eyes show how ‘pup-set’ they are and how much they want their toys to be okay again. “Gib us our toy bacc!” reads the caption accompanying this dog video. Till the end of the video, the dogs try their level best to ‘free’ their toys from the wrath of the ice.

Watch the funny dog video right here:

The video was posted on Instagram just two hours ago and has gone viral within that. So far, the video has garnered more than 2.9 lakh views. It has also received varied comments from dog lovers.

“Bamboozled on another level,” commented an Instagram user. “No, poor doggo,” reads a comment from another individual, followed by a crying emoji. “But why?” asked a third. “Haha this is amazing,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. instagram viral video + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out