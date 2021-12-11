Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog’s reaction to meeting human after three days is beyond adorable. Watch
trending

Dog’s reaction to meeting human after three days is beyond adorable. Watch

The cute video capturing the dog's reaction to meeting human after three days will leave you with a huge smile.
The image taken from the viral video shows the dog running towards its human.(Instagram/@zoeythefluffster)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 10:32 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Meeting someone you love after not seeing them for a few days is something that make most people happy. Turns out, the feeling is not restricted to humans but is also felt by dogs too - or at least that is what this video of a joyous dog suggests. The clip shows the pooch's reaction to meeting its human after three days.

The video was originally posted on the dog's personal Instagram. However, it went viral after being re-shared by another Insta page. “Mom was gone for THREE DAYS!!!” reads the caption of the re-posted share.

The video opens to show a dog sprinting forward and then jumping in the lap of a woman sitting on a floor. What follows next is lots of pets and kisses.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted about six hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many also mentioned that they liked how the dog jumped on seeing its human.

“That jump,” mentioned an Instagram user. “#CutenessOverload,” posted another. “Cute,” wro a third.

What are your thoughts on the adorable video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram dog.
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP