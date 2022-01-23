Dolly Singh's skit where she calls her mom like she's at Hogwarts is a fun watch

Every single Potterhead has, at least once in their life, wondered what it would be like to be a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Influencer Dolly Singh has recently taken to her Instagram page to post a video where she puts up a skit. In it, she can be seen acting like she is a student at Hogwarts and has received a phone call from her mother but with a very desi twist.

The video opens to show how her mom has called her, and keeps asking her some questions that most desi moms would ask. When she tells her mother that she has chosen Dark Arts, she questions Dolly as to why she hasn't chosen PCMB (Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics-Biology) which is one of the most common science subject combinations that a lot of Indian parents want their kids to go for.

The video takes the viewers through even more hilarious references and jokes that both Indians and Potterheads will be able to relate to. The caption to this video reads, “Mummy’s theplas haven’t reached still! Also forgive me for saying Buckbeat.” She apologized for mispronouncing Buckbeak in a hurry.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram around an hour ago, this video has already garnered more than 31,000 likes. It has also received several comments from people who could relate to this conversation.

Influencer Ankush Bahuguna also took to the comments section to drop some laughing emojis. “Hahahahaha! So creative,” posted an Instagram user. “Dolly Singh, what have you done? This is peak funny,” commented another, all in caps. “I want a full 8-minute video of your experience in Hogwarts! Loved this,” requested another.

What are your thoughts on this video?

