'Doomscrolling': Shashi Tharoor shares his word of the era on Twitter

Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to share that doomscrolling is his word of the era. 
Published on May 31, 2022 08:16 PM IST
ByArfa Javaid

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is known for his penchant for seldom used, difficult to pronounce English words. And, his rich verbiage never fails to amuse people. In his recent post, the parliamentarian gave a glimpse of that by sharing a headscratcher.

Tharoor's word of the era is 'doomscrolling'. It refers to the tendency to continuously scroll through bad news, even if it is saddening, disheartening or depressing. "Word of the Era! Merriam Webster Dictionary says they are watching the increasing use of this term (along with "doomsurfing"). Increased consumption of predominantly negative news could have psychological ill effects, in addition to causing political depression…," tweeted Shashi Tharoor with an image. The image mentions Shashi Tharoor's word of the era, its pronunciation, and its meaning.

Take a look at his tweet:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has accumulated more than 500 likes and over 90 retweets. The tweet has also prompted varied comments.

"Thanks for giving us the new word sir ji," commented an individual. "Would like to see word's use in a sentence," expressed another. "Absolutely right sir...," posted a third.

What are your thoughts on Shashi Tharoor's word of the era?

Topics
shashi tharoor twitter
