Doordarshan shares post on 62 years of ‘nostalgic journey’. Seen tweet yet?

“#Doordarshan completes its 62 years of its nostalgic Journey,” reads a part of the tweet.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 08:00 PM IST
The video shared by Doordarshan left people nostalgic.(Twitter/@DDNewslive)

Doordarshan holds a special place in people’s hearts. There are many who grew up watching the various iconic shows aired on the channel. Be it Chitrahar, Malgudi Days, Ramayan, or Mahabharat, the channel aired different shows that are still etched in the memories of people. So, it is only natural that netizens got all nostalgic when Doordarshan (DD) took to Twitter to share a video about completing 62 years of journey. There is a chance that the post will have the same effect on you too.

“#Doordarshan completes its 62 years of its nostalgic Journey, from the time when life was restricted to just one channel. National Broadcaster was founded #OnThisDay in 1959,” DD wrote while sharing the video from their official Twitter handle. The clip is of the iconic tune and the logo of the public service broadcaster.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 1,400 likes and counting. It has also prompted people to share different comments.

“Congrats and all the best… This visual and sound is kind of imprinted in everyone in India born before 1990s,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thanks for making my childhood memorable, splendid, curious, joyful and entertainment full,” shared another. “Nostalgia,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by DD?

