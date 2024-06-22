Dozens of Indian students queue up for Tim Horton’s job in Canada. Video is viral

More than a hundred students showed up for a job fair at a Tim Horton’s outlet in Canada, highlighting the country’s tough job market. A video of the long queue of applicants was shared by Nishat, an Indian student in Toronto who has spent months looking for a part-time job in the city. Students queue up for a job fair in Canada's Toronto.(Instagram/@heyiamnishat)

In his Instagram posts, Nishat says he has spent over six months looking for a job in Canada, but has been unsuccessful in the hunt so far. Not one to give up hope, Nishat recently made his way to a Tim Horton’s job fair in Toronto.

In his viral video, the York University student said he reached the job fair 30 minutes before time, only to see a long queue of applicants already there. His Instagram video shows dozens of Indian students lining up in hopes of bagging a job.

Nishat said he spent $2 to get his CV printed before showing up at the job affair. “I updated my CV thoroughly to increase my chances of getting a job,” he said in Hindi in his video. “But when I reached Tim Horton’s, a long line was waiting for me.”

“More than a 100 students had already showed up for the job fair. Looking at the long line, even the white people nearby were shocked,” he added.

Nishat said that Tim Horton’s asked the students about their schedule, collected their CVs and dismissed them, saying they would receive an interview call if shortlisted.

After submitting his CV at Tim Horton’s, Nishat travelled a long distance to apply for a job at another store. “I don’t know if I will find a job at either store. So this was my day full of struggle,” he said in conclusion.

Take a look at the video below:

His Instagram Reel has racked up nearly 1 million views since being shared on June 12. In the comments section, many Indian students said that they too were looking for jobs in Canada.

“Due to unnecessary overcrowding in Canada, it is almost impossible to find a job for survival,” wrote one commenter.

“It’s been 10 months and I’m still looking for a job,” said another. “It's been 6 months and I'm still looking for my part time job!” a third Instagram user commented. “It’s been 7 months, still jobless,” a user commented.

One person said he was also part of the queue in front of Tim Horton’s.

In October 2023, a PTI report highlighted how Indian students in Canada are struggling from a lack of job opportunities. “I am not thinking about the India-Canada rift so much. I am more worried and concerned about my future. There is a huge dearth of jobs here, and I don’t know whether I will be able to secure work once I complete my studies,” Harwinder (name changed on request to protect his privacy), told PTI.

Several Indian students around the Greater Toronto area echoed a similar sentiment. The high cost of living in and around Toronto and other Canadian cities is also hurting students here, who are compelled to live in cramped rooms to save on rent and other utilities.

(With inputs from PTI)