Dramatic video captures pilot ejecting from MiG-23 aircraft minutes before crash during Thunder Over Michigan air show

The Thunder Over Michigan air show on Sunday afternoon, involved a jet crash in which two persons had a narrow escape. While flying over a residential area, the pilot and the passenger ejected from the aircraft and opened their parachutes. Both persons landed safely and were taken to a local hospital as precaution. However, they were found to not have any significant injuries.

Screenshot from the video of the aircraft crash(Twitter)

The two people, who parachuted from the aircraft, landed in Belleville Lake, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN.

"The pilot and backseater successfully ejected from the aircraft before the crash. While it did not appear they sustained any significant injuries, first responders transported the pair to a nearby hospital as a precaution," read the statement from the Wayne County Airport Authority.

The airport authority informed that the aircraft crashed into the parking lot at the Waverly on the Lake Apartments in Belleville.

The aircraft struck unoccupied vehicles in the apartment complex's parking lot. No one at the apartment complex nor the air show was injured, the Wayne County Airport Authority added.

Reportedly, the jet plane was an MiG-23UB and the two persons ejected just south of Willow Run Airport, near the city of Ypsilanti.

As per reports, both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

Thunder Over Michigan is a two-day event of airshows. On Sunday, leaders of Thunder Over Michigan said they would stop the show after a “situation,” but did not share further details.

“Please make your way into your vehicles and calmly make your way out of the airfield. Please be patient as we control traffic around the area,” said the post.