Home / Trending / Drivers get out of cars to remove traffic cones to help clear road for ambulance. Watch
trending

Drivers get out of cars to remove traffic cones to help clear road for ambulance. Watch

The video has now prompted people to share appreciative comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The image shows the people clearing the road.(Screengrab)

In a story which showcases the true essence of humanity, some people took it upon themselves to clear a road to help an ambulance pass through.

Originally shared on TikTok, the clip is now being posted by many across different social media platforms. Just like this post shared on Instagram. “British neighbors got out of their cars, clearing the road to make way for the ambulance,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video shows a few drivers getting out of their cars to remove traffic cones to clear the way for the ambulance. A text appearing on the screen informs that the ambulance was on its way to answer an emergency call. "We were on our way to a 999 call... and this happened," the text reads. 999 is the official emergency number for the United Kingdom.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man helps monkeys drink water from bottle. Watch

Mumbai Police takes help of X-Men meme to spread awareness about masks

Have you seen this viral ‘guinea pig train’ video? It’s super sweet

Taylor Swift thanks frontline nurse with surprise gift box and handwritten note

The video, since being posted a day ago, has already gathered more than 22,000 views. It has also accumulated tons of comments. Many applauded the gestures of the drivers.

“A good sign of hope for humanity,” wrote an Instagram user. “This makes me feel good about humans,” shared another. “There’s still good people and heroes,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Man gets out of car to give umbrella to woman waiting at bus stop in rain. Watch

PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 10:23 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP