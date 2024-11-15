Drunk soldiers caught having sex in 90 crore helicopter that was swaying ‘up and down’

Two British soldiers were caught having sex inside an Apache helicopter in an incident that has raised eyebrows in military circles. The soldiers, apparently under the influence of alcohol, were found in a state of undress by ground crew, English media reported. Two soldiers were caught having sex inside a helicopter in England.(Representational image)

According to The Mirror, the two drunk soldiers were discovered having sex inside the cockpit of an Apache attack helicopter during routine maintenance activity.

The X-rated discovery

Ground crew had finished servicing the AH-64 gunship belonging to the Army Air Corps when they noticed something strange - they saw that the Apache helicopter, worth £8.5 million or roughly ₹90 crore, was swaying up and down.

The rotors on the helicopter were swaying, while strange noises were coming from inside. All of this was noticed while the ground crew was in the process of fitting rain covers over the gunship. A gunship is a heavily armed helicopter like the Apache AH-64 in question, which is armed with a 30mm cannon and Hellfire missiles.

When the crew inspected the helicopter more closely, they realised that two people were crammed into the two-seater helicopter, having sex. They were found naked from the waist down.

It is believed that the male soldier was in uniform while the female soldier was in civilian clothes. They were both ordered to get dressed and deboard the helicopter. Both of them reportedly showed signs of intoxication.

A report released to the Military Aviation Authority stated, "It became apparent the rear cockpit was occupied by two people engaged in sexual intercourse. Both were naked from the waist down— the male was still in uniform; the female was dressed casually."

“They were detained until the chain of command of 653 Squadron and their parent unit arrived,” read the safety report.

The incident took place at the Otterburn range in Northumberland in 2016. However, it was made public only recently, thanks to a computer glitch.