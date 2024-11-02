Drunk UP man calls police over missing 250 grams of potatoes, demands investigation into theft. Watch

In a truly bizarre incident, police in Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh, responded to an unusual emergency call – a man reported a theft of 250 grams of potatoes from his home. This curious case unfolded just before Diwali, when a man named Vijay Verma dialled the UP-112 helpline, demanding action over his missing potatoes. In Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, a man reported 250g of missing potatoes.(X/@Dennis0D0Menace)

(Also read: Noida Police rescues drunk man trapped inside 30-foot-long fast-flowing drainpipe. Watch)

According to a report by TOI, Verma, a resident of Mannapurwa, had prepared the potatoes for cooking and left them momentarily. When he returned, he found them missing, prompting him to call the emergency helpline and request a full investigation. Police arrived at Verma's residence, only to learn that the "theft" involved a mere 250 grams of potatoes.

Police confront unusual complaint

The responding officers recorded a 5-second video of their interaction with the man, who insisted, “This is what needs to be investigated.” When questioned if he had been drinking, the Hardoi man admitted he had, explaining, “Yes, I work hard all day and have a small drink in the evening. But this isn’t about alcohol; it’s about the missing potatoes.”

Watch the clip here:

The video, which captured Verma’s emphatic request for an investigation, quickly went viral on social media. Viewers expressed a range of reactions – some praised the police for their responsiveness, while others criticised the misuse of emergency services, pointing out that such frivolous reports drain resources.

Another odd encounter: Drunk man and a python

In another unusual case involving alcohol, a video surfaced from Singanapalle village in Andhra Pradesh, showing a truck driver in a drunken stupor narrowly escaping a close encounter with a python. According to reports, the driver, after a long day’s work, had heavily indulged in alcohol. Too intoxicated to walk home, he collapsed on a nearby platform and fell asleep.

(Also read: Chilling video shows giant python wrapping itself around drunk man in Andhra Pradesh)

Unbeknownst to him, a large python emerged from the surrounding woods and wrapped itself around him. The undated video shows the python draped around the driver’s neck as he lay unaware in his inebriated state. Locals, alarmed at the sight, rushed to rescue him, successfully freeing him from the snake’s grip.

Check out the shocking clip here:

These peculiar incidents have left netizens both amused and concerned about the effects of alcohol on judgement and awareness, with many calling for better public education to avoid unnecessary calls and risky encounters.