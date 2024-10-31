Dubai blogger shares millionaire husband’s ‘strict relationship rules’: ‘No guy friends ever’

A video shared by Dubai blogger Soudi about the rules her millionaire husband listed for her to follow has prompted chatter on social media. While some complimented and appreciated her beauty, others were less welcoming. A few also claimed that the video shows her husband being controlling. The image shows Dubai blogger Soudi and her millionaire husband, Jamal Al Nadak. (Instagram/@soudiofarabia)

“You can call me Soudirella because I’m his princess,” Soudi wrote as she shared a video on Instagram. In the video, she explains that she always has to wear shoes that match her bags and cannot be otherwise. Among the other rules, she also has to avoid having male friends.

Take a look at the entire video here:

How did social media react?

“No money can buy happiness. But it’s better to be happy and with money, than without I guess,” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “Seems like he can't buy a smile on your face.”

A third commented, “The price of a handbag could literally change my life.” A fourth expressed, “We know, your Husband is controlling, doesn't trust you and doesn't want you to live a fulfilling life.”

About Soudi:

A British-born woman, Soudi, married businessman Jamal Al Nadak after they met while studying at the University of Dubai. She got engaged in 2019 and married in 2020, following which she relocated to Dubai.

“When I got married to my millionaire that’s from Dubai, there were a few non-negotiables when it came to marriage and after marriage,” she once explained in one of her videos.

One such rule is to have trackers on each other's phones and not have friends of the opposite gender. Al Nadak, under the United Arab Emirates laws, can legally have another wife. However, he has to get permission from Soudi.

What are your thoughts on this video of a millionaire’s wife about her husband’s “strict relationship rules”?