Dubai founder schedules 4 job interviews, only 1 candidate shows up: ‘It’s a shame’

A Dubai-based founder has claimed that she scheduled interviews with four job-seekers, but only one bothered to show up. Maria Soldatova, founder of ZÓLDI Jewels and The Charms Atelier, said she travelled two hours to Abu Dhabi to interview four shortlisted candidates for a new jewellery outlet, only to have three of them fail to attend. Her post has led to a discussion on the job market in the UAE.

Three candidates fail to turn up

Maria Soldatova is the Dubai-based founder of ZÓLDI Jewels and The Charms Atelier

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Sharing her experience in a social media post, Soldatova said all interview details had been agreed upon in advance.

“Current situation with hiring in Dubai. It’s a shame really. We drove two hours to Abu Dhabi to interview 4 candidates for our new jewelry location. Timings set, location agreed,” she wrote on Meta-owned Threads.

According to Soldatova, the first candidate informed the company about a health issue at the last moment. The next two did not even bother to inform or try to reschedule — they simply did not show up.

“First candidate said she got fever and didn’t show up. Okay,” the Dubai founder said. “Second didn’t show up. No messages answered. Third didn’t show up. No messages answered.”

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Despite the disappointing turnout, the fourth candidate made a strong impression during the interview process.

“Fourth was amazing and sent an offer letter,” Soldatova wrote.

She added that one of the candidates who had failed to attend later reached out seeking another opportunity.

“The one who didn’t show up asked for a second chance. Others just disappeared.” Reflecting on the experience, she concluded: “It’s a shame really.”

Post sparks discussion on job market

Soldatova’s post resonated with many professionals online, reigniting conversations about candidate ghosting, interview etiquette and the challenges employers face while hiring.

“That why is email confirmation, calendar invite accept, whatsapp follow-up and phone call follow up confirmation is very important. I learned it from my previous experience as HR assistant,” wrote one user.

“As a candidate searching for jobs as well it's been a shame,” another wrote. “Three different people hiring in Dubai, got in touch with me over the past week, said they will send a google invite and didn't show up. Some don't even reply with a rejected message.”

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“Same experience as a job seeker, 800 applications in a month and not even a single revert,” a third person added.