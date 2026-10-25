Dubai jeweller creates 16.5 kg gold jhumkas, breaks two Guinness World Records

A pair of massive gold jhumkas weighing more than 16 kg has secured two Guinness World Records in Dubai. Created by Joyalukkas Jewellery, the handcrafted earrings have been recognised as the world's heaviest and largest pair of gold earrings.

Dubai unveiled a 16.5kg pair of gold jhumkas that set two Guinness World Records for their extraordinary size and weight. (Instagram/joyalukkas_me)

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(Also read: Guinness World Records checks evidence, measurements and official guidelines before certifying a record)

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According to a Gulf News report, the 22-carat gold earrings, named Mayura Sahasra, meaning "A Thousand Peacocks", weigh a combined 16.514 kg.

The earrings were unveiled on October 24 at the Jewel of Joy showroom in Dubai Gold District by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the UAE's Minister of Economy and Tourism.

55 artisans spent 5,840 hours creating the earrings

Measuring 1.215 metres in length and 0.682 metres in diameter, the earrings took 55 skilled artisans several months and 5,840 hours of work to complete.

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{{^usCountry}} The design draws inspiration from the peacock, a symbol of beauty and grace in Indian culture, and the traditional bell-shaped jhumkas commonly worn at South Asian weddings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The design draws inspiration from the peacock, a symbol of beauty and grace in Indian culture, and the traditional bell-shaped jhumkas commonly worn at South Asian weddings. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Guinness World Records, Joyalukkas officially achieved the record for the heaviest pair of gold earrings on October 12, ahead of their public unveiling.

Joyalukkas CEO reveals inspiration behind the creation

John Paul Alukkas, CEO of Joyalukkas Jewellery, told Gulf News that the idea emerged from the company's long association with Dubai and its remarkable growth.

“Dubai is always known as a city of gold. This is only going to complement it even more.”

Dr Joy Alukkas, chairman of Joyalukkas Group, described the achievement as a tribute to Dubai and the craftspeople responsible for the creation.

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“For nearly four decades, Joyalukkas has grown alongside Dubai, the city of gold. These earrings are our tribute to this city and to the artisans whose hands turned an impossible idea into gold,” he said.

He added, “Two Guinness World Records titles in one creation is a proud moment for our family, our teams in 13 countries, and every customer who has trusted us for decades.”

(Also read: Mysuru’s 3,473-drone peacock sets Guinness World Record during Dasara celebrations)

Where can visitors see the gold earrings?

The record-breaking earrings are now on permanent public display at the Jewel of Joy by Joyalukkas showroom in Dubai Gold District.

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