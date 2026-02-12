Dubai ruler treats Indian expat’s daughter to coffee, says 'God bless you' to kids

A quiet family weekend at Al Qudra Lake became an extraordinary event for Indian-origin expat Sourabh Jain and his family. While enjoying the scenic views, the family spotted the iconic license plate belonging to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with the kids of an Indian expat. (Sourabh Jain)

All they wanted was to wave at the ruler. To their delight, the ruler did not just pass by; he rolled down his window to wave back at the family. In a display of his legendary humility, the royal agreed to take photos with Sourabh’s children, Mishika and Taksh, leaving the family in awe of the ruler’s down-to-earth nature.

Narrating the incident, Jain told HT.com, “We were enjoying our weekend at Al Qudra lake, all of a sudden, my wife saw the DUBAI plate with number one, which we were aware belongs to the Sheikh his highness and she called all of us to come and see his highness and she waved at the car the moment Car approached us his highness scrolled down the window and waved to us.”

Jain continued, “We requested a picture with my kids because my son is a huge fan of his￼ and he is very humble. His highness agreed and called my kids to capture with him not only that he even offered a cold coffee to my daughter.”

The Indian expat recalled how the ruler said “God bless you” to his kids. He added, “We are very happy and thankful for his gesture and kindness.”

Jain also shared a video which captures the moment his kids interacted with the Dubai ruler.