Dubai ruler treats Indian expat’s daughter to coffee, says 'God bless you' to kids
An Indian expat told HT.com how he and his family had a chance encounter with Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
A quiet family weekend at Al Qudra Lake became an extraordinary event for Indian-origin expat Sourabh Jain and his family. While enjoying the scenic views, the family spotted the iconic license plate belonging to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
All they wanted was to wave at the ruler. To their delight, the ruler did not just pass by; he rolled down his window to wave back at the family. In a display of his legendary humility, the royal agreed to take photos with Sourabh’s children, Mishika and Taksh, leaving the family in awe of the ruler’s down-to-earth nature.
Narrating the incident, Jain told HT.com, “We were enjoying our weekend at Al Qudra lake, all of a sudden, my wife saw the DUBAI plate with number one, which we were aware belongs to the Sheikh his highness and she called all of us to come and see his highness and she waved at the car the moment Car approached us his highness scrolled down the window and waved to us.”
Jain continued, “We requested a picture with my kids because my son is a huge fan of his￼ and he is very humble. His highness agreed and called my kids to capture with him not only that he even offered a cold coffee to my daughter.”
The Indian expat recalled how the ruler said “God bless you” to his kids. He added, “We are very happy and thankful for his gesture and kindness.”
Jain also shared a video which captures the moment his kids interacted with the Dubai ruler.
How was it to meet the Dubai ruler?
“I have always heard about his humbleness, and I’m lucky￼ I got the chance to witness,” Jain told HT.com.
He also recalled spotting Dubai crown prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Recounting the encounter, he said, “It was four years ago when we spotted the crown prince, his highness Sheik Hamadan during the expo and he was also equally humble and waved to my kid.”
This is not the first time the stories of the Dubai ruler and the Dubai crown prince’s kindness have won people’s hearts. There are multiple videos on social media which show the ruler stopping to take selfies or greet people. There is also footage that captures him stopping his security team from interrupting a woman who accidentally crossed his path inside a Dubai mall.
The prince, an avid social media user, is often seen interacting with the members of the public. He once quietly paid for all diners at a Dubai restaurant. The incident came to light only when an influencer posted about it on social media.
