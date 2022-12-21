'Dumb Biryani' to 'Bhukha Sher': Funny restaurant names on Zomato will make you ROFL

A Twitter user Akhil Sood was randomly scrolling through the popular food delivery app Zomato when he came across some bizarre and funny names of the eateries and couldn't stop himself from sharing them online. His first share is a restaurant named 'Dumb Biryani'. It was followed by 'Second Wife's restaurant', an eatery that offers North Indian and Chinese cuisines. Akhil later found two more eateries with hilarious names, one being 'Bhukha Sher' and the other 'Bhookha Saand'. Both restaurants have North Indian and Biryani in common. And as expected, the tweet caught netizens' attention and took them on a laughter ride. Chances are, the unusual share may leave you giggling too. (Also Read: Funny moments from FIFA World Cup 2022 that will leave you laughing hard)

"New hobby I've cultivated is just aimlessly scrolling through late-night Zomato, it's a lawless land," wrote Twitter user Akhil Sood while sharing two pictures. He replied to his own tweet and shared two more pictures. He captioned it, "Which one are you?"

Take a look at his tweets below:

Since being shared on December 16, the primary tweet has gathered more than 400 likes and several retweets. The tweet also gathered a flurry of comments.

Here's what netizens wrote in the comments:

"Bhookha Saand," posted a Twitter user. "Inside you, there are two Bhookas," shared another. "What website is this? zumato? zbato? zlato? zimato? zxato? Guess we'll never find out!" commented a third.

