Duo dances to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan, people say ‘superb’

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 18, 2023 12:18 PM IST

The Instagram video features a duo dancing effortlessly to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Dance videos have taken social media by storm, largely due to their entertaining and fun quotient. And if you are looking for a dance video, then we have one for you that might prompt you to get up and sway to the music. Shared on Instagram, the video features a duo gracefully dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s hit track Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The song from the 2022 film Pathaan was composed by the musical duo Vishal–Sheykhar and penned by Kumaar. The song was sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal and Sheykhar.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows the duo dancing to Pathaan’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan.(Instagram/@abcddancefactory)
The video, posted on the Instagram page of ABCD Dance Factory, showcases Vruttansh and Kusum dancing their hearts out to the tune of Jhoome Jo Pathaan. They flawlessly match steps to the hit Bollywood song, leaving viewers spellbound.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has garnered over 1.9 lakh views and the numbers are still going up. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the dance video:

“Cool dance,” posted an individual. Another added, “I love her expressions and dance so much.” “Superb,” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “Fire.” “Amazing,” expressed a fifth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

its viral dance video video Bollywood + 2 more
