‘Killing it’: Netizens gush over woman’s energetic dance moves to Dum Dum

The song Dum Dum from the 2010 Bollywood film Band Baaja Baaraat has been immensely popular among fans, thanks to Benny Dayal and Himani Kapoor’s melodic vocals and the groovy music composed by the duo Salim-Sulaiman. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the upbeat track was picturised on the film’s lead pair, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. The song, since its release, has been a go-to dance number for Bollywood fans. Recently, a video of a woman dancing to the catchy song has left viewers in awe of her impressive moves and energetic expressions. It may have the same effect on you. The image, taken from the video, shows Janhavi Motwani dancing to the song Dum Dum. (Instagram/@janhavimotwani)

“Dum Dum mast hai,” wrote Janhavi Motwani while sharing a video on Instagram. She further thanked artist Harsh Kumar for the choreography. The video captures Janhavi Motwani, in a crop top and trousers, gracefully dancing to the song Dum Dum. Her killer expressions, flawless dance moves, and the overall vibe is immaculate.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on March 29. It has since then accumulated over 2.8 lakh views and more than 18,500 likes. The share has also received several comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the dance video:

“The expression and its subtle shifts according to the variation in the vocals and its intensity,” commented an individual. Another added, “Absolute love.” “Absolutely wonderful dance ma’am,” shared a third. A fourth joined, “Killing it.” “Love it,” expressed a fifth.

