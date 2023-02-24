Duo's incredible Kathak performance on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil goes viral. Watch

Social media is full of content that keeps us hooked for hours. From music to drawings to tips or hacks, we discover various things as we scroll through our social media feeds. And among all of these, there are also dance videos that a lot of people enjoy viewing. They are usually fun to see and frequently get viral. Recently, another clip that has gone viral on Instagram is of two women performing Kathak on the rendition of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil by artist Nikhil Paralikar.

The clip was shared by Instagram user @shachi_biswas. In the video, you can see two women dressed in black and white outfits performing Kathak on the song. The video also shows the audience watching their performance in awe.

In the post's caption, they mentioned, "This is us, hoping and praying through what little we know of movements, to do right by our people, our beloved audience, every time it is that we get an opportunity to perform and express. Beyond grateful."

Take a look at the clip below:

This video was shared on February 13. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 1.5 million times. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Here are a few reactions:

An individual in the comments section posted, "They are each other's shadows. So beautiful." Another person added, "So mesmerizing to watch them dance so gracefully. The perfections in each step are mind-blowing." A third person added, "They are performing like a mirror is kept in between them. Tremendous."

