Durg Police reacts to man performing bike stunt, rewards rider with challan

Published on Sep 27, 2022 06:36 PM IST

Durg Police took to Twitter to share the video of a man doing a bike stunt and breaking traffic rules.

The image, taken from the Twitter video by Durg Police, shows the man doing a bike stunt.(Twitter/@PoliceDurg)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Police departments across the country often take to social media platforms to share posts to raise awareness about traffic rules. At times, those posts also contain trending or viral videos of people doing stunts on the road disregarding traffic rules. The police departments share those videos as cautionary posts to remind people to be safe and also what will transpire if someone does that. Just like this post by Durg Police which captures what happened when a man performed a bike stunt without wearing a helmet.

Besides sharing the video, the department also shared that the person is punished for performing the stunt stunt, rash driving, and also riding without a helmet. The video opens to show the man performing the stunt. It then captures the department's reaction to it.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered 2.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated close to 10,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Excellent,” wrote a Twitter user. “Perfect. Same way DL to be withdrawn for people who use mobile phones while driving,” posted another. “Appreciable act. Thanks traffic police,” commented a third.

