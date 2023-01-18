Durham Police helps young boy through tough time, internet all hearts

At some point or another, we all have had bad days, and people close to us have tried to make us feel better. And thanks to the people helping us in difficult times, we do feel a little better. Recently, when a young boy from the UK was facing a challenging time in his life, the entire Durham Roads & Armed Policing department came forward to make him smile.

Durham Roads & Armed Policing, informed, "Meet future PC Harry! Harry has had a truly awful time recently, and when we heard how much he loves his new Christmas present, an electric Police bike, we had to pay him a visit! Harry professionally led us round his street in full uniform. "

The short clip begins to show the young boy leading the policemen on the street. As he is riding his mini bike, he seems to be very happy about leading everyone and has a huge smile on his face.

This video was shared on January 16. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed by 1.4 million people and has had several likes and comments.

The Sandford Police department commented on the clip and wrote, "We approve wholeheartedly of this. Well done team. " Another person said, "My late Dad was a sergeant in Durham Constabulary and later got into bikes in his cut-short retirement. He would have loved this from Durham's finest." Another person said, "Brilliant. Well done all."