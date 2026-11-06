Dutch airline KLM announces 1,000 job cuts; CEO Marjan Rintel cites rising fuel prices, global instability

Dutch airline KLM has announced plans to reduce its workforce by almost another 15% as part of a major restructuring exercise aimed at improving profitability. The airline said approximately 5,000 positions have been or will be reorganised, with some activities being outsourced to external partners and others transferred to its parent group, Air France-KLM.

FILE PHOTO: The tails of Air France, KLM and Brussels Airlines planes on the tarmac at Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain, April 30, 2026. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo (REUTERS)

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Announcing the measures on November 5, KLM President and CEO Marjan Rintel said the airline was taking difficult decisions to secure its future. Rintel said global instability and rising fuel prices had forced the airline to take these “painful” measures.

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“Every day, we all work with incredible dedication, commitment, and pride. But KLM’s future is not guaranteed,” Rintel said.

“The environment we operate in is becoming increasingly complex, with global instability, high fuel prices, and growing pressure on the aviation industry. That’s why, at this pivotal moment for KLM, we’re taking far-reaching, sometimes painful measures. Every department and every division will be asked to contribute.”

1,000 fewer roles at KLM

The restructuring includes around 800 positions in Ground Services, where certain activities will be handed over to external providers. Another 2,000 positions, including 1,500 at customer contact centre Cygnific, will be transferred to Air France-KLM.

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{{^usCountry}} “Finally, the planned structural productivity improvements will result in approximately 1,000 fewer positions at KLM,” the airline said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Finally, the planned structural productivity improvements will result in approximately 1,000 fewer positions at KLM,” the airline said. {{/usCountry}}

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The airline said it expects to limit the impact on employees through natural attrition, voluntary arrangements and transfers to other roles.

(Also read: KLM CEO takes on cabin crew duties on Johannesburg flight, serves meals, hot towels to passengers)

Marjan Rintel said: " It’s painful to transfer activities that have traditionally been part of our company. This affects colleagues who have devoted their entire working lives to KLM and put their hearts and souls into their work.

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“But doing nothing would ultimately have even more painful consequences, both for jobs and for our country's connections to the rest of the world. That's why we're taking action to make KLM stronger and more competitive. We'll do so with great care and respect, and through open dialogue with employee representatives, unions, partners, and other stakeholders,” said the CEO of KLM.

Why is KLM restructuring its operations?

KLM said it needs to improve its annual earnings by €1 billion, taking the total required earnings improvement to €1.4 billion, to fund investments in its fleet, customer experience and employees.

KLM Group reported an operating profit of €526 million for the first nine months of 2026.

(Also read: IndiGo CEO says airline has ‘no choice’ but to raise fares as fuel bill jumps 67%)

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The airline has already achieved structural improvements of more than €750 million in recent years through several cost-cutting initiatives. These include reducing office space, leaving vacant positions unfilled, cutting jobs and outsourcing activities such as catering and maintenance.

However, KLM said these measures have not been sufficient to secure its long-term financial position. Future scenarios developed with employees and external stakeholders over the past few months also highlighted the need for more decisive action.

KLM CFO Bas Brouns said the airline needed to strengthen its financial foundation to become more resilient amid uncertainty and prepare for future investments.

"We need a KLM that can invest in a new generation of aircraft, better customer service, and our people," Brouns said.

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He added, "Improving our annual earnings by €1 billion is essential to delivering our strategy and focusing on what sets KLM apart."