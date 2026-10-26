KLM CEO takes on cabin crew duties on Johannesburg flight, serves meals, hot towels to passengers

The video, posted on October 21, shows Rintel working alongside the crew as KLM tests new meal options and ways of working for its intercontinental and World Business Class services, according to the airline.

KLM CEO Marjan Rintel joined cabin crew on a flight from Amsterdam to Johannesburg, helping serve passengers during the journey. A video shared on the airline’s Instagram page shows Rintel asking passengers about their meal preferences, serving food and collecting rubbish.

KLM CEO takes on frontline duties during flight The clip offers a glimpse of the work involved in running a long-haul flight, from attending to passengers’ requests to keeping the cabin organised. Rintel is seen carrying out these tasks alongside the crew as the airline evaluates its planned changes to onboard services.

According to Luchtvaartnieuws, a Dutch aviation news outlet, the flight was operated by a Boeing 777-300ER. Rintel also spoke to passengers to understand their experience of the service and gather feedback on the new catering options.

This was not her first time working alongside cabin crew. The report said she had previously joined a flight to Los Angeles to experience the role. Rintel has described the work as rewarding but demanding, noting that cabin crew spend long periods on their feet and need to remain alert throughout the flight.

KLM said the flight was part of its efforts to test new meal options and changes to how its crew work during long-haul journeys. The airline did not specify when the proposed changes would be introduced.

Social media users react to the video The video drew praise from social media users, with several applauding Rintel for working alongside cabin crew and saying other CEOs should follow suit.

“Every CEO should do this - super cool!” one user commented. Another wrote, “So cool! Every CEO should do this to understand their employees and what they're dealing with.”

Others praised KLM’s workplace culture, with one user commenting, “That’s really awesome! Kudos to you guys! such a great company culture.” Another wrote, “Love your enthusiasm that why I choose @klm over any other.”

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“Wonderful to see this,” one comment read, while another said, “Corporate girl boss! You go girl! Slay!” One user also commented, “Such a wonderful flight to work on.”

Rintel’s time with the cabin crew has led some users to say that CEOs should get a better understanding of the work their employees do every day.