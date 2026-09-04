Man questions Indian work culture after commuting to office in rain: ‘Some employers still live in Stone Age’

As heavy rain continues to disrupt daily commutes in several cities, a man has sparked a conversation online after questioning why employees are still expected to travel to offices during extreme weather despite work-from-home technology being readily available. A man questioned why employees must commute in heavy rain when work from home is possible. (Instagram/_joshuuuuu_)

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In a video shared on Instagram, the man spoke about the disconnect between technological progress and workplace practices in India. He argued that while remote working has become possible for many jobs, employers are often reluctant to offer the flexibility even when weather conditions make commuting difficult.

‘Indian work culture still does not really recognise that’ The man, identified as Joshua Jacob Smith, expressed his frustration while highlighting how employees may have to reach their workplaces drenched after travelling through heavy rain.

"So basically with technology going so far, work from home has become a possibility. But, um, the Indian work culture still does not really recognise that on a day where it's raining like crazy, and you have to go into work fully wet."

His remarks reflected a concern frequently raised by employees about whether companies should adopt more flexible working policies during heavy rain, flooding and other situations that can make travelling to the office inconvenient or unsafe.

Sharing the video, Smith also questioned whether some workplaces have failed to keep pace with changing working styles.

"Who agrees that some employers still do live in the Stone Age?" the caption accompanying the post reads.

Watch the clip here: