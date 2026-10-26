Indian man stages sit-in at Kochi airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought in Dubai

An Indian man staged a sit-in protest at Kochi’s Nedumbassery airport after customs officials reportedly seized an iPhone 18 Pro he had bought in Dubai following a dispute over import duty. An Indian man staged a sit-in protest at Kochi airport after customs officials reportedly seized his Dubai-bought iPhone 18 Pro. (Representational image generated using AI)

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Ajas Mohammed, founder of learning platform Eduport, said the phone was for personal use and questioned why he had to pay customs charges, according to a Khaleej Times report published on October 25.

Protest over customs duty Ajas alleged that officials demanded duty because he was already carrying another phone. When he refused to pay, the iPhone was seized, he claimed.

He told reporters that other passengers carrying iPhone Pro models had paid between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000 in customs charges. He insisted he would not "give even one rupee unjustly".

Ajas said he would remain peacefully at the airport until the handset was returned. He also alleged that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel forcibly removed him.

Nedumbassery police registered a case against him for allegedly "interfering with the duty of customs officers", Khaleej Times reported.

According to Gulf News, customs officials rejected his argument that the device was for personal use. They said exemptions applied to phones already used by their owners for some time. Officials also said Ajas carried another iPhone, while the new handset was unregistered.

Ajas alleged that customs personnel cited a ₹75,000 duty-free limit. He questioned how travellers could bring expensive iPhones into India if devices above that value attracted duty.

What do Indian customs rules say? Under India's Baggage Rules, 2026, which took effect on February 2, eligible travellers can bring goods worth up to ₹75,000 duty-free, subject to conditions. Allowances vary by passenger category.

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Official customs guidance defines personal effects as "all articles, whether new or used, which a passenger may reasonably require for personal use during the journey, taking into account the circumstances of travel, but excluding goods imported or exported for commercial purposes."

However, it specifies that "only used personal effects required for satisfying daily necessities of life are allowed duty free without limit".