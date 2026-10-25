Dubai man brings collection of 53 old iPhones to Apple Store while picking up 2 new foldable phones
A Dubai man brought his collection of 53 old iPhones to an Apple Store while picking up two new foldable phones.
A Dubai resident took his love for Apple to another level when he arrived at an Apple Store carrying 53 old iPhones from his personal collection. Mohammed Shakaa, who has been collecting iPhones for nearly two decades, brought the devices along while picking up two units of Apple's newly launched foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo.
(Also read: iPhone Duo sold out on Blinkit within 5 minutes of launch on platform, says Albinder Dhindsa)
According to a Khaleej Times report, Apple employees had contacted Shakaa a day before his visit and asked him to bring his collection to the store.
His collection includes models ranging from the first-generation iPhone to the latest iPhone 18 Pro Max.
Dubai man's love for Apple
Shakaa, who originally hails from Karachi, said collecting iPhones has become both a hobby and a personal challenge. He keeps the devices on display at home and even owns multiple colour variants of certain models.
“iPhone collection is my hobby, and it is also a challenge for me,” said Shakaa. “I have almost the whole iPhone collection, from the first generation until the iPhone 18 Pro Max. In some models, I have one or two phones in different colours. I keep them displayed at home.”
Although he owns a few smartphones from Samsung and Motorola, Shakaa said Apple has always been his favourite brand.
“I am a die-hard Apple fan,” he said. “With every generation, you see something changing: the camera, touch, battery, operating system and many other things. I have experienced those changes over the years, and that is why I love it.”
Waited over three years for Apple's foldable phone
Shakaa revealed that he had been eagerly waiting for Apple's first foldable smartphone for more than three years.
“When Apple Duo bookings opened, I got the chance to book it,” he said. “I had been waiting for it for more than three years. There were only rumours before, but finally it is here. Today, I am very happy to receive it.”
The purchase also marked a personal milestone for Shakaa, who has been among the first customers in line at major Apple launches for three consecutive years.
(Also read: Apple fans camp out outside Saket mall from early morning for iPhone 18 Pro: ‘Sabse pahle lena humne hai’)
However, his ambitions do not end in Dubai. Shakaa now hopes to attend an Apple launch event in California and become the first customer in line there.
“I want to go to California for Apple’s next launch and be number one there,” he said. “I want to represent myself and show them how far my craze for these phones has gone.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. He primarily covers offbeat, trending and human-interest stories, with a focus on emerging social media trends, online conversations and real-world incidents that capture public attention. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal works on identifying and developing fast-moving digital stories, adding context and journalistic perspective to viral moments while maintaining accuracy, clarity and readability for online audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. Beyond journalism, he has a keen interest in history and sports and enjoys expanding his general knowledge.Read More