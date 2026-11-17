A man who once worked as a tour guide in China and Indonesia to fund his university education has gone on to become HSBC's head of Asia equity strategy. Herald van der Linde, a 56-year-old Dutch national, is now based in Hong Kong, more than three decades after a trip to China changed the course of his life.

A Dutch man who was once turned away by a bank for having too little money went on to become HSBC's head of Asia equity strategy. (LinkedIn/Herald van der Linde)

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According to a report by The Straits Times, Van der Linde was studying in the Netherlands in the early 1990s when he began taking up part-time jobs to support his education. Keen to earn money while exploring new countries, he worked as a tour guide in China and Indonesia.

A trip to China changed his life

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His first journey to China was far from smooth. Van der Linde recalled being robbed of US$100 in Shenzhen before experiencing an emergency landing in a paddy field near Guilin.

Despite these incidents, the journey left a lasting impression on him and inspired him to pursue a career in Asia.

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{{^usCountry}} "From that point onwards, I knew that I wanted to stay in Asia and live and work there," he told The Straits Times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "From that point onwards, I knew that I wanted to stay in Asia and live and work there," he told The Straits Times. {{/usCountry}}

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After completing his master's degree in economics, he purchased a one-way ticket to Indonesia, where he began his career as a financial analyst.

Building a career in finance

Van der Linde eventually established himself in the financial industry. According to his profile on publisher Marshall Cavendish's website, he joined HSBC in 2005 and has held professional roles in Indonesia, South Africa and Taiwan.

His interest in Asia also extended beyond financial markets. He learnt Chinese and Indonesian, studied regional history and went on to write books about Jakarta and the Indonesian empires of Majapahit and Srivijaya.

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Van der Linde also met his Indonesian wife during a flight in Jakarta. The couple have a son who lives in Amsterdam and is pursuing a career in music.

His approach to investing

Speaking about his finances, Van der Linde revealed that around 90 per cent of the savings he does not expect to need within five years are invested in global equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

His investment philosophy is straightforward: "Diversify and stay invested."

He also recalled how a bank once refused to let him and a university friend invest because they did not have sufficient money.

Van der Linde said his ETF investments, which began in 2005, have since increased nearly tenfold despite several market downturns.

(Also read: Dutch techie says 2 months in India left him constantly sick: ‘I want to breathe’)

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Asked how he would spend an unexpected $1 million windfall, he said he would donate a quarter towards education, invest the remainder in an ETF and celebrate with friends over a meal.