Dutch man captures rare sight of falcons on a commercial flight: ‘Only in Arab countries’

A Dutch traveller was left astonished after spotting an entire row of falcons calmly seated onboard a commercial aircraft. A Dutch man captured a viral video of falcons flying inside a commercial plane.(Instagram/traveltomtom)

Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Tom shared a short video showing several birds of prey perched on designated spots inside the cabin. The unusual sight immediately captured online attention, with viewers fascinated by the rare mid air companions.

Tom recorded the clip and panned the camera towards the row of hooded falcons, all resting quietly. In his caption, he wrote, "Where else in the world could this be reality? Tell me you are on a flight in the Middle East without telling me. You will only find a row full of birds of prey in Arab countries like Qatar, UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia. I wonder if these falcons have a boarding pass and seat number. I am sure they pay for a ticket for the falcons, not!?" The text overlay on the video added, “Only in Arab countries”.

Take a look here at the clip:

Falcons hold an important place in the cultural heritage of several Gulf nations, where falconry is regarded as a symbol of tradition, pride and status, making such scenes more common than outsiders might expect.

Social media reacts with curiosity and humour

The clip attracted several reactions, with users sharing amused, curious and thoughtful responses. One person commented, "And people have an issue with babies flying", while another viewer added, "I met one at the airport and also took a selfie with the falcon". A third user joked, "Do they have passport? If yes, I bet their passport is stronger than my passport". Others highlighted cultural context, with one person saying, "It is not bizarre, those falcons have deep significance in their countries, culture", and another viewer playfully remarking, "I bet their bird friends make fun of them". Some expressed concern for the animals, with one comment reading, "I wish people would leave animals alone".

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)