Dutch techie says 2 months in India left him constantly sick: ‘I want to breathe’

A Dutch software engineer claims that spending two months in India has left him sick for longer than he has ever been in his life. Sacha Arbonel said that India’s pollution problem overshadows the country’s plus-points like its food, culture and booming tech scene. A Dutch techie flags India's pollution problem, citing health issues he has been experiencing. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

(Also read: ‘Resigning due to Delhi pollution level’: Akums Pharma’s finance head steps down)

Air pollution in India

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Arbonel explained that he has been living in India for the last two months in preparation for his Indian wedding. However, the pollution problem in the country is so bad that he has been constantly sick and struggling to breathe without his throat burning.

“I love Indian food and the culture but I just want to be able to breathe and not have my throat burn,” Arbonel wrote on X.

“Been in India for the last two months for my Indian wedding and I don't remember the last time I was so sick for such a long time,” he added.

Arbonel, who is from the Netherlands, said that the pollution has been affecting his health despite him wearing a face mask constantly.

Pollution overshadows tech scene

The software engineer praised India’s booming tech landscape, but said that the country’s plus-points were overshadowed by its air pollution issue.

While tech salaries in India are comparable to Europe, the same cannot be said for its air quality, he opined.

“The tech scene of India is so good. Tech salaries as good as Europe. Food scene is great as well,” Arbonel wrote on X. “But it all feels worthless with the amount of pollution the cities have.”

“Hefty pollution tax”

The Dutch tourist noted how young children in India are constantly subjected to bad air and wondered how it was affecting their health. “The kids of this country deserve better,” he said.

He ended his post by saying that the citizens of India are paying a “hefty pollution tax” and urging Indian authorities to take action.

“Feels like everyone living here is paying a hefty pollution tax. The condition is critically bad and I really hope the Indian Govt realises this soon,” the techie wrote.

Internet weighs in

Several parts of India, including the national capital of Delhi, have been battling deteriorating air quality and rising AQI with the onset of the winter season.

Many people in the comments section of Arbonel’s post thanked him for highlighting the issue.

“Maybe they will listen now that foreigners are telling them. We were just ignored afterall,” wrote one person.

“I hear you, and your frustration is completely understandable. Air pollution in many Indian cities has reached a crisis level—it’s not just an inconvenience, it’s a public health emergency,” another wrote.

“Pollution in our cities is insane and the government has barely scratched the surface fixing it. Kids breathing this daily is the real tragedy. India has talent, brains, culture, economy… but none of it matters if people can’t even breathe safely,” X user Yashraj opined.