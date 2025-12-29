‘Resigning due to Delhi pollution level’: Akums Pharma’s finance head steps down

The finance head of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals has stepped down from his position, citing pollution in Delhi as the reason. Rajkumar Bafna tendered his resignation on December 28, Sunday, according to an exchange filing. New Delhi: The India Gate shrouded in a layer of smog. The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) moved to 'very poor' from 'severe' on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).(PTI)

The resignation letter

In a letter addressed to the Delhi-based pharmaceutical company’s chief financial officer (CFO), Rajkumar Bafna wrote: “I would like to inform you that due Delhi Pollution level I m resigning from my position as President Finance. Kindly relieve me asap.”

“If I can be any help during this transition Pls let me know,” the President of Finance at Akums told CFO Sumeet Sood, according to a BSE filing.

Rajkumar Bafna tendered his resignation on December 3. The filing shows that his resignation was accepted on December 12.

In its response, Akums Pharma said that they will "regret his decision" but cannot persuade him to stay on due to his health issues.

“Though we regret your decision however given your health issue we will not be able to persuade you. As desired we will formally relieve you on 31st December 2025,” CFO Sumeet Sood replied.

Delhi air pollution

Delhi’s air quality plunges almost every winter due to a combination of human activity and unfavourable weather conditions. This year, too, the air quality in the national capital deteriorated sharply with the arrival of winter.

Recent readings from the Central Pollution Control Board show the Air Quality Index (AQI) frequently in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ categories, with values often above 300 and at times nearing or exceeding 400 at multiple monitoring stations — levels hazardous even for healthy individuals.

The response to Bafna’s resignation shows he was likely suffering from health issues due to the air pollution in Delhi.