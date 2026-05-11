Dutch woman travelling solo in India gets stranded on highway after flat tyre, then 3 strangers step in. Watch

A solo motorcycle trip across India took an unexpected turn for a Dutch traveller after her bike suffered a flat tyre on a highway, leaving her stranded and unsure what to do next. But what happened after that has now gone viral online.

Dutch biker and travel creator Meike Hijman shared the experience in an Instagram video.(Instagram/@meikehijman)

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Dutch biker and travel creator Meike Hijman shared the experience in an Instagram video that has resonated with thousands of viewers.

According to Hijman, the situation quickly became stressful after her motorcycle developed a puncture in the middle of the road. Travelling alone and unfamiliar with the area, she said she did not know how to repair the tyre or where to find help. She admitted she had started panicking.

However, before things could get worse, three local men noticed her standing by the roadside and stopped to help.

The video captures the men checking the damaged tyre, attempting a temporary fix and later helping her reach a nearby mechanic. Hijman appears visibly relieved as the strangers help her continue the journey.

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{{^usCountry}} “They stopped for me,” she says in the clip, describing the moment help unexpectedly arrived. Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They stopped for me,” she says in the clip, describing the moment help unexpectedly arrived. Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video has since sparked an outpouring of reactions online, with many social media users praising the everyday kindness shown by strangers on Indian roads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video has since sparked an outpouring of reactions online, with many social media users praising the everyday kindness shown by strangers on Indian roads. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is the India most travellers remember,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Kindness on highways is still very real here.”

“I’m so happy to see you getting help from these strangers in India! While I should be unsurprised with this, it’s always tough with negative news all the time. Happy to see this breathe of fresh air and positive view which I’ve also received before,” wrote a third user.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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