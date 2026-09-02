Dyson launches 47,000 toothbrush with AI and camera: ‘Lives in a bathroom… with a camera?’

Dyson has officially launched its $499.99 (approx. ₹47,000) electric toothbrush and flosser, featuring a camera and AI optical targeting. The high-tech device sparked immediate online debate over its necessity, high price tag, and potential privacy risks.

The new Dyson toothbrush with a camera and AI. (Instagram/@dysonbeauty)

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“Introducing the Dyson CameraJet electric toothbrush and flosser. The only toothbrush with a camera to find the gaps and precision-floss, removing plaque while you brush,” Dyson wrote on its official Instagram page while sharing a video of the newly launched product.

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What did social media say?

{{^usCountry}} The announcement soon prompted a wave of reactions from social media users. While some were in awe, others thought that it was unnecessary. A few raised concerns about privacy, highlighting the toothbrush's camera feature. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement soon prompted a wave of reactions from social media users. While some were in awe, others thought that it was unnecessary. A few raised concerns about privacy, highlighting the toothbrush's camera feature. {{/usCountry}}

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An individual joked, “‘Can I stream YouTube with it?” Another posted, “Why??? People don’t know how to brush their teeth, so they need a camera for this?”

A third expressed, “I’m a 4-year dental student, graduating next year, and I’d love to test this product out.” A fourth wrote, “Greaaaaaat now our toothbrushes can also spy on everyone.”

What is the toothbrush all about?

Dyson describes its CameraJet electric toothbrush with flosser as “the first toothbrush with a camera to target and precision-floss gaps.” Priced at $499.99, the product is available in three colours.

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According to the official Dyson website, the toothbrush comes equipped with a 100k-pixel macro lens camera capable of analysing 28 images per second. It also has an “AI machine-learning mechanism” that “identifies and targets interdental gaps”.

The company further claims that the product "accurately jets up to 0.15ml of liquid between teeth” using a conical jet that helps remove plaque “more effectively”. It is Wi-Fi-enabled and can connect to the Dyson app.

How does the toothbrush work?

A note on Dyson's official website states that the “electric toothbrush has a camera to target gaps and precision-floss while you brush. The 100k pixel macro lens camera, powered by Gap Optical Targeting™, detects gaps between teeth. Once detected, the Conical jet releases a burst of mouth rinse to remove plaque as you brush, while the precisely contoured brush head cleans along the gumline and lifts surface stains.”

Are there privacy concerns?

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Dyson claimed, “The camera is used to support functionality such as automatic precision-flossing powered by Gap Optical Targeting™ and, if you choose, live viewing through the MyDyson™ app. It only operates when needed for these features and turns off when not in use. A white light indicates when the camera is active, and the 100k pixel macro lens camera is optimised for short-range detection.”

It added, “When using live viewing, images are streamed directly to your app in real time. They are not stored by Dyson, in the app or uploaded to the cloud. Dyson and third parties do not have access to this live view at any time.”