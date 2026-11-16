Earthshot Prize 2026: Why Prince William and Kate are in Mumbai and what the awards are about

Prince William and Kate Middleton are in Mumbai for the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize, being held in India for the first time. The royal couple arrived in the city on November 16 for a three-day visit, ahead of the awards ceremony on November 17, Reuters reported. The event recognises people and organisations working on solutions to environmental problems. But what is the Earthshot Prize, and how does it work?

What is the Earthshot Prize?

The Earthshot Prize makes its India debut in Mumbai. (The Earthshot Prize)

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Prince William founded the Earthshot Prize through the Royal Foundation in 2020. The idea was inspired by former US President John F Kennedy's Moonshot challenge, which brought together efforts to put a man on the Moon. William wanted to bring a similar sense of ambition to environmental protection, with the goal of finding solutions that can help repair the planet by 2030.

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As explained on the official Earthshot Prize website, the initiative is built around five goals, known as the Earthshots. These are protecting and restoring nature, cleaning the air, reviving oceans, building a waste-free world and fixing the climate.

The five categories cover issues ranging from forest and wildlife conservation to air pollution, marine protection and waste management.

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{{^usCountry}} (Also Read: ‘Namaste Mumbai’: Prince William and Kate share pics from Maximum City) How are Earthshot Prize winners selected? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also Read: ‘Namaste Mumbai’: Prince William and Kate share pics from Maximum City) How are Earthshot Prize winners selected? {{/usCountry}}

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The prize looks for environmental solutions that are already showing results and have the potential to make a bigger difference. For its 2026 edition, 15 finalists were shortlisted from nearly 7,000 nominations across 169 countries, according to the official announcement.

Five winners, one from each category, will be announced at the Mumbai ceremony on November 17. Each winner will receive £1 million to help take their work further. This year's finalists include an Argentine project using artificial intelligence to detect wildfires, conservation initiatives and an Indian electric mobility company.

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The Mumbai programme will also feature the first-ever Children's Earthshot Awards. These will recognise young people in India who have come up with solutions to environmental problems in their communities.

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Why is Mumbai hosting the Earthshot Prize 2026?

Mumbai follows London, Boston, Singapore, Cape Town and Rio de Janeiro as the host city for the awards. India has had seven finalists and four winners so far, more than any other country.

India's work in clean energy, new technologies and nature restoration has been among the reasons for bringing the awards to the country. The programme includes the Impact Assembly on November 16, which brings together environmental experts, investors, businesses and innovators.

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The main awards ceremony will take place on November 17, with around 5,000 guests expected. The official programme also lists performances by Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal and British band Take That, alongside appearances by several Indian and international personalities.