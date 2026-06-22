‘Eat faster’: Office notice says 1 extra lunch minute means 1 hour unpaid work, sparks outrage

A controversial office notice warning employees to “eat faster” has gone viral on social media, triggering a debate on workplace culture and micromanagement.

The post sparked a debate on workplace culture and micromanagement. (X/@NalinisKitchen)

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The notice, whose origin remains unclear, laid down an unusual rule for lunch breaks. It stated that employees who exceeded their allotted 30-minute break would have to compensate by putting in additional unpaid hours after work. The notice also included a striking example: an employee who returns from lunch just one minute late would be required to stay in the office until 7pm instead of leaving at 6 pm.

“For every minute your lunch break exceeds 30 minutes, you will owe the company 60 minutes of unpaid ‘focus time’ after 6 pm. For example, a 31-minute lunch means you leave office at 7:00 pm,” the notice read. It ended with a blunt instruction: “Eat faster”.

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{{^usCountry}} The image of the notice was shared on X by user Nalini Unagar, who criticised the policy. “If your management writes policies like this, don’t be surprised when your best employees write resignation emails,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The image of the notice was shared on X by user Nalini Unagar, who criticised the policy. “If your management writes policies like this, don’t be surprised when your best employees write resignation emails,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Amazon employee says company tracks office hours, calls it ‘infantalizing’)

How did social media react?

The post quickly gained traction, with users expressing disbelief and frustration over what many called an example of excessive workplace control.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Employees should write- for every minute worked extra, company owes salary of 1hr. Eg- worked till 18:01, means company pays extra salary of 1hr. Let us leave early.”

“I worked for a company where being just 1 minute late would result in a 30 minute salary deduction,” shared another.

“I dont get the point why do companies live to micromanage , rather than counting every minute try counting efficiency . What should matter is the work getting done efficiently and not just filling office hours and warming up the chairs,” wrote a third user.

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“Typical backward Indian business owner mindsets, that's why they don't grow to international. Labour exploitation is very normal in india. That's why the labour service business grows in india,” said one user.

“People glorify this as hustle culture,” remarked another. “1 minute late means an extra 60 minutes of work? Bro is running a corporate prison, not a business,” said one user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)