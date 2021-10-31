Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eatery cooks ‘fire momos’, video sparks mixed reactions. Want to try the dish?

The video of the ‘fire momos’ was shared on Instagram.
The image is taken from the video of the ‘fire momos.’(Instagram/@paidaishi_foodie)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 11:09 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

People have an unwavering love for momos. Be it any season or time of the day, there are many who absolutely love eating this dish. The Internet is also filled with various videos showcasing different versions of the food item, including a type garnished with gold. This clip is another inclusion to that list and it shows an eatery making ‘fire momos’.

The video is shared by a Delhi-based food blogger on their Instagram page called paidaishi_foodie. “Tag someone who would love it,” they wrote and also added the location of the eatery. It is Tenzi momos located in Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

We won't give away too much about the momo making video, so take a look:

The video was shared earlier this month. Since being posted it has gathered nearly 81,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated various comments from people. While some expressed that they would love to try it, others were not so happy.

“Very nice momos,” wrote an Instagram user. “Arey bhai cheese aur butter kaha hai,” joked another. “Please give a different Name, it is NOT MOMO anymore,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

