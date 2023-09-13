Ed Sheeran gatecrashes wedding in Las Vegas, performs upcoming song Magical

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran made an unexpected appearance at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. He even sang the song Magical from his upcoming album Autumn Variations, which is slated to release on September 9. The couple, Jordan and Carter Lindenfield, was just about to exchange their vows when the singer walked in and performed the song, People reported.

Ed Sheeran performing his upcoming song Magical for the couple. (Instagram/@teddysphotos)

The 32-year-old singer gatecrashed the wedding after he had to postpone his concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas over the weekend. The singer even shared a video of the incident on Instagram with the caption, “Crashed a wedding, this is magical.”

In the video, Ed Sheeran can be seen walking into a room with a guitar and later performing the song for the couple and guests in attendance. He then sings the lines from his upcoming song, Magical, “This is how it feels to be in love. This is magical.”

After the singer wraps up his performance, the couple exchange their wedding vows, and Sheeran signs their marriage certificate as a witness. They even took a picture together.

Watch the video shared by Ed Sheeran here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has so far accumulated more than 3.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Thank you so much for the most magical day of our lives. We’ll truly never forget this or the wedding advice you gave us,” expressed the bride.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“You’re such a boss. Just making people’s life memories by going out of your way for an hour. Legend Ed,” commented an individual.

Another added, “You are officially invited to my wedding. We don’t have a date yet so you can pick one.”

“This is amazing. The groom looked like he wanted to cry,” shared a third.

A fourth posted, “I have no desire to get married but if this could happen my arm could be twisted.”

“So magical!” exclaimed a fourth.

A fifth remarked, “This is so beautiful, I wish I could like it thousands of times over!”

