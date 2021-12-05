Ed Sheeran joins Khaby Lame as a surprise for fans in a video that is now viral

If you are familiar with the Internet, you’ll know that Khaby Lame is famous on Instagram for his reaction videos. This time, the influencer has teamed up with none other than Ed Sheeran. The singer was seen starring in a typical Khaby-style reaction video.

The original video that this duo react to, is a part of the Domino effect trend. In it, viewers can see a person sitting with a board on his head with two glasses of milk kept on it. This person asks for some chocolate to go with the milk. On the table, a whole lot of chocolate bars can be seen, lined up as part of a Domino trail.

But what makes the video funny and quite pointless, is that while falling into the glasses of milk, the chocolates make a splash and topples the glasses over. This leads to the milk spilling and the man losing his balance. To this, Ed Sheeran and Khaby Lame react by simply dropping in chocolates into their milk. “Thanks for your help my bro,” Lame captioned the video and tagged Sheeran. He also asked his viewers, “What's your favorite song of my brother Ed?”

Watch the hilarious reaction video right here:

Posted around six days ago, this video has gone massively viral and garnered more than 96.5 million views on it. It has also received several comments and reactions from Instagram users.

“Internet completed,” commented an individual. “You nailed it guys,” commented another. “On fire,” posted a third. “Easy,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the collaboration video?