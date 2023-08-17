Edelweiss CEO reveals she started investing for son when he turned 6 months old

The Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management Company (AMC), Radhika Gupta, advocates for early-age investing, a principle she recently exemplified through a tweet. Taking to Twitter, Radhika Gupta revealed that she has initiated investments for her son's future. She also shared the ages at which she and her father started investing. (Also Read: Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta wants her child to learn ‘5 things about money’. What are these?)

Radhika Gupta recently shared about her investment plan for her son.

"Age at which each generation started investing in equities: Dad: 40+ years, Me: 24 years, Son: 6 months. Financial freedom is about starting earlier and earlier!" wrote Radhika Gupta on the micro-blogging platform.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Radhika Gupta here:

This post was shared on August 15. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The share has also received over 1,400 likes. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on investing early in life.

Here's what people are saying about Radhika Gupta's tweet:

An individual wrote, "Similar thing for me but started investing for our kid right after the first trimester." A second said, "I started at 21, but only at 30 did I chance upon the right way of systematically investing."

A third commented, "I strongly feel that personal finance should be taught in schools." "Ma’am, I started SIP for my daughter from her birth month and will continue till she is 18 and even longer if the situation permits. Great advise. Thank you," shared a fourth.

A fifth posted, "This is really good to know for the young generation. This will have a two-way impact, the child will be financially independent when he reaches maturity. This will also help the nation to have a strong saving ratio."

