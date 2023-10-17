Egyptian Queen's 5,000-year-old wine unearthed in an exciting excavation

A team of German and Austrian researchers, led by archaeologist Christiana Köhler from the University of Vienna, explored the tomb of Queen Meret-Neith, Egypt's first female pharaoh. During the excavation, they discovered sealed jars containing 5,000-year-old wine. This discovery has provided new insight into the mystery surrounding Queen Meret-Neith.

What was found on the excavation site?

Snapshot of the wine barrels from 5,000-years-ago. (University of Vienna)

According to the University of Vienna, a substantial amount of burial goods, including hundreds of enormous wine jars, were found. Some of them were still sealed in their original form and were quite well maintained. They had wine remains that were 5,000 years old. Inscriptions further bolster the idea of Queen Meret-Neith's unique historical significance by attesting that she was in charge of important government departments, including the treasury.

More about Queen Meret-Neith:

Queen Meret-Neith was the only female to have a colossal tomb of her own at Egypt's first royal cemetery, Abydos. She was likely the most powerful woman in her era, and scholars today argue that Meret-Neith, might have predated Queen Hatshepsut of the 18th dynasty as the first female pharaoh, shares the University of Vienna in their press release.

Earlier, archaeologists working in the ancient city of Aizanoi in western Turkey unearthed cosmetics from 2,000 years ago. In the discovery made by archaeologists, they believe that they came across a store that sold jewellery and cosmetics like perfume and makeup.

According to reports, the researchers found the remains of a Roman department store for cosmetics and makeup. This discovery has provided new information on Roman women's beauty customs. Archaeologists believe they found a store that sold jewellery and cosmetics like perfume and makeup in the discovery they made. Additionally, several beads from necklaces and hairpins were also found. The store was filled with oyster shells and perfume bottles, which were used as containers.

