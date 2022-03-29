Elder sister bonds with her younger sibling and it is heartwarming to watch

The bond between sisters is one of the strongest. Their relationship from childhood to being adults is like a journey where they discover a lot about each other and often become best friends. This video posted on Instagram shows such a bond forming between two sisters who have a four-year age gap. The love and affection between the siblings in the video is really heartwarming to watch.

The video was posted by a woman named Alyssa Fluellen seven days ago and it has got over 5.28 lakh views so far. “I was nervous that 4 years was too big of an age gap. But it turned out to be better than I could have ever imagined,” says the text on the video.

The video contains shots of the elder sister taking care of her younger. She also holds her hand in the park. The video is really adorable to watch as it seems like the elder sister is really protective of her younger sibling.

“Hope their bond lasts a lifetime. What’s your favourite age gap between your kids?” says the caption on the video.

Watch the heart-melting video below:

“Awwwwuuuuu! My girls are 4 years apart too! This makes me so excited!” commented an Instagram user. “My sister and I are 5 years apart and she’s my best friend,” posted another. A third said, “This makes me miss my sisters.”

The woman who posted the video is from California. She is a mother of three kids and has 4.75 lakh followers on Instagram.

What are your thoughts about this adorable bond between the two sisters?

